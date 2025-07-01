Detroit Red Wings legend Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have announced that legendary player Alex Delvecchio has died at the age of 93.

In a statement posted to social media and attributed to the Delvecchio family, the team said:

To our Red Wings Fans, Friends and Hockey Community,



It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Alex Delvecchio, who left us peacefully on July 1, 2025, surrounded by his family at the age of 93 years old.



Alex was more than a Hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many. While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness, and heart were even greater than his professional achievements. For decades, your love and support meant everything to Alex and to all of us. We are deeply grateful and thankful to everyone.



- The Delvecchio Family -

Alex Delvecchio played with the Red Wings for one game in the 1950-51 season and 65 games in the 1951-52 season, before rejoining the team for the 1952-53 season and remaining there through the 1973-74 season.

He is third all-time in games played for the team, behind only teammate and fellow Production Line member Gordie Howe and Nicklas Lidström, as well as the last surviving member of the Red Wings' 1952, 1954, and 1955 Stanley Cup teams.

Delvecchio was also a two-time Red Wings head coach and a one-time general manager. He was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977.

