Dylan Larkin excelling in third year with Red Wings, likely an All-Star again

DETROIT - Dylan Larkin has already topped his point total from last season in the first half of this season.

His growth at center and as a leader with the Red Wings has been evident since October.

In 41 games this year, Larkin has six goals and 28 assists, leading the team with 34 points. He had 17 goals and 15 assists, totaling 32 points all of 2016-17.

Larkin will likely find out this week he's heading to his second NHL All-Star Game. He made the roster as a rookie, and after a tough second year in the league, he's pacing the Red Wings younger generation with a command at center.

In the team's final game before the bye week, Larkin fought Brayden Point. It was part of an edge he's also added to his game, collecting 39 penalty minutes through 41 games. He had 37 and 34 PIM in his first two seasons.

"I don't think (the Lightning) like us. We don't like them. That's pretty clear. There wasn't much energy in the building, I wasn't planning on fighting, but... it was good to get the guys going," he said after Sunday's game.

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE OR BY CLICKING HERE