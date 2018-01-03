GOTTA SEE IT: Red Wings fans boo Sidney Crosby, cheer dancing kid

Cloudy
HI: 12°
LO: 5°
DETROIT - New Year's Eve in Detroit always provides an entertaining night of hockey.
This year, the first December 31st game at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings fans made a young fan feel like a star.
The crowd went back and forth, cheering a young dancing fan -- and booing Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby on the video board.
WATCH THE MOMENT UNFOLD HERE
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.