GOTTA SEE IT: Red Wings fans boo Sidney Crosby, cheer dancing kid

Brad Galli
9:40 PM, Jan 2, 2018
DETROIT - New Year's Eve in Detroit always provides an entertaining night of hockey.

This year, the first December 31st game at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings fans made a young fan feel like a star.

The crowd went back and forth, cheering a young dancing fan -- and booing Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby on the video board.

