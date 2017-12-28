Red Wings awful on power play, fall to Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Top overall draft pick Nico Hischier scored two goals in the first period and the New Jersey Devils extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Taylor Hall had two assists, Cory Schneider made 31 saves and the Devils killed off all five Red Wings' power plays in extending Detroit's losing streak to three games. Sami Vatanen scored into an empty net with 23 seconds to play for the final margin.

Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit, which outshot New Jersey 25-19 in the final two periods. Jimmy Howard made 29 saves.

Henrik Zetterberg postgame: "We had five power plays. We have to be better than we were. I'd say two of the five were good. In games like this, we HAVE to get more out of our power play." (on FSD) — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 28, 2017

The two-goal game was the second of the season for the 18-year-old Swiss center and it gave him seven for the season.

Both goals came in the final five minutes of the period. Hall skated the puck into the offensive zone and found defenseman Steve Santini at the left point. Hischier deflected his shot past Howard with 4:44 left in the period.

Henrik Zetterberg after the Red Wings 3-1 loss: "The guys we have here should be able to score more. That's on us." (on FSD) — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 28, 2017

The second goal came when Detroit forward Darren Helm lost the puck skating out of his zone. Jesper Bratt collected the puck, passed it to Hall who found Hischier in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Howard.

Abdelkader scored from the right circle at 8:09 of the second period after the Red Wings had sustained pressure in the New Jersey zone.

Schneider preserved the lead in the third period, stopping xx shots, including an outstanding glove save on a short-handed opportunity by Abdelkader with 7:16 to play.

Game notes

Tyler Bertuzzi, whose uncle Todd played for the Red Wings, picked up his first NHL point on the Abdelkader goal. It was his third game. ... John Hynes coached his 200th game with New Jersey. ... Pavel Zacha played in his 100th game for New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Rangers on Friday night.

Devils: wrap up six-game home stand against Buffalo.