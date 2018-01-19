Red Wings host Toast of Hockeytown for the first time at Little Caesars Arena

12:17 AM, Jan 19, 2018
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings hosted the Toast of Hockeytown for the first time at Little Caesars Arena.

They bring the entire roster to the ice, pour drinks, and serve food. It's all for the team's foundation, which spreads the game of hockey across Michigan.

 

