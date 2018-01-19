Red Wings host Toast of Hockeytown for the first time at Little Caesars Arena

Fair
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings hosted the Toast of Hockeytown for the first time at Little Caesars Arena.
They bring the entire roster to the ice, pour drinks, and serve food. It's all for the team's foundation, which spreads the game of hockey across Michigan.
"I don't know why, but I think the people are a little looser here. They have more confidence to talk to us."
Henrik Zetterberg loves the Toast of Hockeytown. pic.twitter.com/eejq41O8Hf— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 19, 2018
