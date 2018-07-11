Red Wings star Dylan Larkin grows as a leader, coach at annual hockey school

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 61°
WATERFORD, Mich. - Dylan Larkin has grown into a leader on the ice with the Red Wings, and at his annual Larkin Hockey School, he's also growing as a coach.
At his hometown rink at Lakeland Ice Arena, one camper said "I think he could be just as good a coach as he is an NHL player."
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Larkin Hockey School in the video below. Brad Galli reports.
