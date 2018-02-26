Red Wings trade Tomas Tatar to Vegas for 1st, 2nd, 3rd round picks

3:19 PM, Feb 26, 2018
1 min ago

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 22: Tomas Tatar #21 of the Detroit Red Wings takes the puck in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on January 22, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights for three draft picks.

Detroit will receive a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021.

In 62 games for the Red Wings this season, Tatar has 16 goals and 12 assists. Tatar has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Detroit, tallying 222 points (115 goals, 107 assists) in 407 games.

Following the trade, the Red Wings have 11 picks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top