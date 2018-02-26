Red Wings trade Tomas Tatar to Vegas for 1st, 2nd, 3rd round picks

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights for three draft picks.

Detroit will receive a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021.

In 62 games for the Red Wings this season, Tatar has 16 goals and 12 assists. Tatar has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Detroit, tallying 222 points (115 goals, 107 assists) in 407 games.

Following the trade, the Red Wings have 11 picks in the 2018 NHL Draft.