Red Wings trade Tomas Tatar to Vegas for 1st, 2nd, 3rd round picks

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 22: Tomas Tatar #21 of the Detroit Red Wings takes the puck in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on January 22, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights for three draft picks.
Detroit will receive a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021.
In 62 games for the Red Wings this season, Tatar has 16 goals and 12 assists. Tatar has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Detroit, tallying 222 points (115 goals, 107 assists) in 407 games.
Following the trade, the Red Wings have 11 picks in the 2018 NHL Draft.
