Report: Lightning pursuing trade for Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

9:51 PM, Feb 15, 2018
8 mins ago

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28: Mike Green #25 of the Detroit Red Wings and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after a goal during the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game between the Atlantic Division and the Pacific Divison at Amalie Arena on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) - When Mike Green played for Jon Cooper at the NHL All-Star Game, it was the first time the two men met.

This week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Lightning are interested in a trade for Green. That All-Star meeting could have something to do with it.

Brad Galli has more.

VIDEO Courtesy: Red Wings TV, Lightning TV

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top