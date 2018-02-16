Report: Lightning pursuing trade for Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Cloudy
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28: Mike Green #25 of the Detroit Red Wings and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after a goal during the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game between the Atlantic Division and the Pacific Divison at Amalie Arena on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - When Mike Green played for Jon Cooper at the NHL All-Star Game, it was the first time the two men met.
This week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Lightning are interested in a trade for Green. That All-Star meeting could have something to do with it.
Brad Galli has more.
