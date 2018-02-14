Report: Red Wings not buyers ahead of deadline

WXYZ - Red Wings general manager Ken Holland told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press the team will not be buyers ahead of the Feb. 26 NHL trade deadline.

With regards to the postseason, Holland told the Free Press "We're not spending future assets to try to get in."

Holland also told the newspaper “We’ll see here over the next week what direction we are going, but I am aware we are eight points out and games are running out.”

The Wings have six games remaining before the deadline.