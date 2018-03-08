Tomas Tatar returns to face Red Wings with new goals, new team in mind

3:04 PM, Mar 8, 2018
2 hours ago
DETROIT - Tomas Tatar believes there was unfinished business with the Red Wings team he left behind, but said he's focused on his job with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I don't really want to look back, because there's a new chapter for me," he said after morning skate on Thursday.

