Tomas Tatar returns to face Red Wings with new goals, new team in mind

DETROIT - Tomas Tatar believes there was unfinished business with the Red Wings team he left behind, but said he's focused on his job with the Vegas Golden Knights.
"I don't really want to look back, because there's a new chapter for me," he said after morning skate on Thursday.
Tomas Tatar on being traded at the deadline: "The first five minutes were stressful, but then when you realize what team you're joining, it was fun. I was excited." pic.twitter.com/1n7Z4FXuR9— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2018
