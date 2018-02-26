Trevor Daley scores on tip late in OT, Red Wings beat Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) -- Trevor Daley scored on a tip-in with 5.6 seconds showing on the clock in overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the rebuilding New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Andreas Athanasiou and Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots. Detroit improved to 5-3-2 in its last 10 games and pulled into a tie with Florida five points behind Columbus for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

J.T. Miller and Jesper Fast scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves. New York lost its seventh straight, hours after trading star forward Rick Nash to Boston for three players and two draft picks. It also was the Rangers' first game since trading speedy forward Michael Grabner to New Jersey on Friday night.

Ryan Spooner, one of the players acquired from the Bruins, had two assists in his debut for the Rangers, who are 0-6-1 in their last seven and have just three wins in the last 17 games (3-13-1).

New York's Chris Kreider, playing his second consecutive game after missing 24 with a blood clot in his right arm, hit the crossbar on a backhand with 55 seconds left in the extra period.

Fast tied it when he put in the rebound of Kevin Hayes' shot from the left side with 8:44 left in regulation for his 10th of the season.

Howard made four great saves -- one on Brady Skjei and three successive tries by Pavel Buchnevich -- on a flurry by the Rangers to preserve Detroit's lead with 11:20 remaining. The puck went in the net but officials waved it off, saying Mika Zibanejad kicked it in, and the call was confirmed after a long video review.

Leading 1-0 after one period, the Red Wings doubled their lead 4 1/2 minutes into the second. After Rangers defenseman John Gilmour turned over the puck when he fell down near the blue line, Helm got it and skated up the ice with Mats Zuccarello chasing and beat Lundqvist from the right circle for his eighth.

Miller got the Rangers on the scoreboard on the power play when he got a pass from Spooner and fired a slap shot from the left circle past Howard for his 13th at 7:51.

Tomas Tatar appeared to restore the Red Wings' two-goal lead 25 seconds later, but it was disallowed for offside after a video review following a coach's challenge.

Athanasiou got the Red Wings on the scoreboard with seven seconds left in the first as he brought the puck up the right side with defenseman Rob O'Gara on him, and sent a shot from the left circle through O'Gara's skates and then through Lundqvist's legs for his 12th.

NOTES: Before the game, the Rangers honored Hall of Fame center Jean Ratelle by raising a banner with his name and No. 19 to the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Ratelle, who centered the famous GAG Line with Rod Gilbert and Vic Hadfield, had 336 goals and 481 assists in 861 games over parts of 16 seasons with the Rangers before he was dealt to Boston in November 1975. ... Along with Spooner, the Rangers also got forward Matt Beleskey, prospect defenseman Ryan Lindgren and two draft picks from Boston in the Nash trade. ... Miller's goal was his first since Feb. 3 at Nashville. He had five assists in 10 games since. ... All three meetings between the teams this season went beyond regulation. The Rangers won 2-1 at home in overtime on Nov. 24, and the Red Wings won 3-2 in a shootout in Detroit on Dec. 29. ... Helm got his fourth goal and 10th point in his last 13 games. ... Athanasiou has two goals and two assists in his last four games, after totaling one assist in his previous 11.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in the second stop on a five-game trip.

Rangers: At the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night to open a three-game trip to Western Canada.