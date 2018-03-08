VIDEO: Evgeny Svechnikov had a crazy 24 hours after Red Wings call-up

DETROIT - When you get the call up to the NHL, of course you make it happen.

But this story is crazy from Red Wings 2015 first round pick Evgeny Svechnikov.

Red Wings assistant GM Ryan Martin called him on Wednesday to make his season debut. Svechnikov was in Ottawa working on getting a visa.

To get to Detroit, he flew from Ottawa to Montreal to Chicago to Grand Rapids. He arrived at his place in Grand Rapids around midnight Wednesday into Thursday. The place had no electricity, so he tried to find a hotel. The first three hotels he tried were sold out. When he finally found a hotel with a vacancy, it was 10 minutes outside the city. He slept from 2:30 AM until his alarm went off at 5:00 AM, and drove to Detroit for practice at 10:30 AM.

