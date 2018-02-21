Viktor Arvidsson lifts Predators to win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson scored his third goal in two games and the Nashville Predators ended their seven-game losing skid against Detroit with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Scott Hartnell and Kyle Turris also scored, and Juuse Saros stopped 34 shots for the Predators, who ended a three-game losing streak in Detroit since a win on Nov. 19, 2013.

Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar scored for the Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard finished with 26 saves.

The Predators grabbed the lead just 4:18 into the opening period. Roman Josi's wrist shot from the point deflected off the right skate of Nashville forward Hartnell before settling into the net behind Howard.

It was 2-0 Predators at 9:35 of the first. Josi's wrist shot squeezed through the legs of Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall and landed right in front of Nashville center Kyle Turris, who tucked the puck past Howard. It was the first goal by Turris since Jan. 30, ending a nine-game drought.

The Red Wings got on the board at 10:12 of the second as Athanasiou slipped behind the Nashville defense, took a pass from Dylan Larkin and beat Saros with a stick-side deke move. It was Athanasiou's first goal in 12 games.

The Predators increased their margin to 3-1 4:50 into the third period. The puck skipped over the stick of Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, allowing Arvidsson to get in alone and snap a shot by Howard on the stick side.

Detroit pulled within a goal at 7:54 of the third. From a goalmouth scramble, Tatar jammed a loose puck past Saros.

NOTES: The Red Wings recalled G Jared Coreau from AHL Grand Rapids to replace G Petr Mrazek, traded Monday to Philadelphia. ... Red Wings D Mike Green missed his third straight game due to an upper-body injury. ... The Predators are 5-1-1 in the second game of back to backs this season.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.