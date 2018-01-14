WATCH: Tyler Bertuzzi scores first NHL goal in win over Blackhawks

Cloudy
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 14: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 and Martin Frk #42 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrate after Bertuzzi scored against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the United Center on January 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)
CHICAGO (WXYZ) -- Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first NHL goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
.@tylerbertuzzi’s first 👍🏻 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/sSBaFg34jT— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 14, 2018
Nick Jensen and Martin Frk had the assists on Bertuzzi's goal.
Sunday marked Bertuzzi's tenth game of the season with Detroit.
