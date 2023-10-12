Hockeytown Red Carpet returns Saturday for Red Wings home opener

The Detroit Red Wings open the 2024 home season at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, and a red carpet walk will return once again for fans to see players for the new season.

The Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will happen at the Chevrolet Plaza, outside of Little Caesars Arena, before the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

According to the team, the red carpet walk will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the Trinity Health Garage and pass through Chevrolet Plaza.

Then, fans can enjoy the Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience with yard games, photo ops and giveaways at the plaza and Budweiser Biergarten outside of the arena.

For fans going to the game, there will be a special opening show at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. puck drop, so fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. to catch the special opening.

In the Via concourse inside LCA, fans will also see face painters, airbrush artists, photo ops and more.