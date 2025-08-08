'Hockeytown' returns to center ice for Detroit Red Wings after fan vote

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing "Hockeytown" back to center ice, the team announced on Friday.

As part of the Red Wings' centennial celebration season, fans voted on two options for the center ice design, with the "Hockeytown" and the centennial season logo winning the vote.

“The center ice fan vote, launched in partnership with Meijer, was a great way to get fans involved in Red Wings Centennial right from the start,” said Asia Gholston, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through an incredible response to this vote, fans have made it clear they’re fired up for what’s to come in celebrating 100 years of Hockeytown, which is only possible due to their unwavering support for the Winged Wheel.”

The design, called the "Hey Hey Hockeytown" logo, pays homage to the Detroit tradition. It merges a redrawn version of the 1934 Winged Wheel with a modenrized 100 design, as well as the classic Hockeytown wordmark.

“We saw over 20,000 votes in the first 72 hours alone after opening the poll to fans,” Gholston said. “That response is proof of how passionate and engaged they are, and know this is a meaningful step in their eyes towards honoring our legacy.”