Hometown NBA star gets chance at childhood dream

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It pushed him to an emotional threshold, but Pershing alumni Kay Felder held back the tears as he received his high school jersey, number 20, that'll never be worn again.

The jersey retirement is just another reason Felder walks around his hometown with a permanent smile, as he was signed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Felder, who played his college basketball at Oakland University, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, then picked up by the Chicago Bulls, but now he has a chance to latch on his his childhood team, and he certainly isn't taking that for granted.

"I think the moment I put that jersey on for the first time, I'll cry," Felder said.

Felder will play for the Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday for the first time.