Horizon quarterfinals: Detroit Mercy loses at buzzer, Oakland survives in OT

HORIZON LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 70, DETROIT MERCY 69

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — David Böhm scored 11 points and his put back of his own miss at the buzzer lifted Northern Kentucky past Detroit Mercy 70-69 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

The fourth-seeded Norse (14-10) head to the semis to be played March 8.

Marques Warrick scored 20 points for Northern Kentucky, Bryson Langdon scored 17 with six assists and Trevon Faulkner scored 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bul Kuol had 20 points for the No. 5-seed Titans (12-10), Noah Waterman scored 19 and Antoine Davis 16 points.

OAKLAND 87, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 83 (OT)

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Rashad Williams scored 22 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Youngstown State 87-83 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Horizon League tournament.

Oakland (11-17), a No. 3 seed, will face fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Monday in the semifinals.

Jalen Moore added 20 points and 11 assists for Oakland. Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Micah Parrish added 12 points.

Garrett Covington scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Penguins (15-12). Darius Quisenberry added 18 points and six assists. Naz Bohannon had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

