Everybody keeps asking how the Tigers got here.

AJ Hinch has an answer, talking after the Tigers swept the Astros. It started with his players buying in, and turning that effort into unpredictability.

“Buy-in's not for free. You've got to get players to understand the bigger goal,” Hinch said. “If you can switch the psyche and maybe take a tick of the pride and ego out of it, anything's possible." Brad Galli has more.