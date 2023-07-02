How the Rocket Mortgage Classic is helping connect Detroiters to technology

The Rocket Mortgage Classic's Changing the Course Initiative has helped connect Detroiters to technology, and it continues to grow.

In the last three years, the initiative has seen Detroit go from 40% of households digitally included to 70% of households digitally included.

Digitally included means a home has access to broadband internet, a technological device and at least one person in the home with knowledge on how to use it.

Connect 313, which is a partnership between the Rocket Community Fund, City of Detroit, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, said that’s up from 40% when the initiative started in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the digital divide in the City of Detroit, and Connect 313 aimed to help bridge that digital divide.

Laura Grannemann, the executive director of the Rocket Community Fund, joined us Sunday morning to talk more about the initiative.