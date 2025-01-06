How to get your Detroit Lions NFC North champion gear

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are back-to-back NFC North champions, and the team is celebrating with playoff-bound gear.

The official Detroit Lions shop has hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and even commemorative coins available for purchase with the "ready to roll" slogan.

DC Sports in Sterling Heights also posted that they were selling the gear.

A viral post on social media from a Dunham's store said that the stores will have championship tees available on Monday, Jan. 6 with hats and hoodies arriving throughout the week.

Fanatic U has also sold championship gear in the past at its locations in Garden City, Detroit and Southgate.