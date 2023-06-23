Watch Now
Howard, Bufkin selected in first round of NBA draft

Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 21:46:24-04

NEW YORK CITY (WXYZ) — A pair of Michigan Wolverines have been picked in the first round of the NBA draft, with Jett Howard getting picked 11th by the Orlando Magic and Kobe Bufkin getting picked 15th by the Atlanta Hawks.

In one season with the Wolverines, Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 41.4% from the field, 36.8% on threes and 80.0% from the free-throw line. He's the fourth Wolverine on the Magic's roster, joining Moritz Wagner (drafted in 2018), Franz Wagner (2021) and Caleb Houstan (2022).

Bufkin spent two seasons with the Wolverines, playing sparingly his freshman season before breaking out in his sophomore campaign. The Grand Rapids native averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 35.5% from three and 84.9% from the free throw line. After a solid second season in Ann Arbor, he was named to the All-Big Ten third-team by the coaches and was an honorable mention by the media.

This is the third consecutive season that two Wolverines heard their names called on Draft Night. This is the first time two Wolverines were picked in the first round of the same draft since 2014.

