Howell at Brighton named Game of the Week for Week 8

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — High School Game of the Week continues for Week 8, with Howell (6-1) facing off against Brighton (6-1).

Howell is hoping to extend it's three-game winning streak over Brighton. The winner will take home the Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) West Division title, and because it's a rivalry game, the winner also captures the Little Brown Jug.

Brad Galli will report live at 6 p.m. at Brighton High School, and will have highlights on 7 News Detroit at 10 p.m. & 11 p.m.