Hunter Dickinson matches career high in Michigan's loss to No. 4 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 to lead No. 4 Purdue to an 82-76 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) held a 44-26 edge on points in the paint and a 32-22 edge in rebounds. Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) with 28 points, tying his career high. Dickinson, who hit 12 of 17 shots, has now scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games. Devante’ Jones added 13 and Caleb Houstan 11 points for Michigan .Leading by one point, Purdue used a 10-0 run to expand its lead to 55-44 with 13:48 to go.

Michigan wasn’t finished, cutting the deficit to 76-72 on a 3-pointer by Jones with 2:19 to go, but could get no closer.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 12 points at 22-10 before settling for a 39-33 halftime lead. Purdue didn’t commit a foul in the first half while Michigan had just four fouls.

Purdue’s win snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan. It was Boilermakers coach Matt Painter’s 400th victory as a coach, 375 at Purdue and 25 at Southern Illinois. Purdue also became the first team to reach 1,000 Big Ten wins Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines had been playing its best stretch, winning four of five games before falling short Saturday, Michigan is still searching for its first victory over a Top 25 victory this season when it gets another crack at Purdue on Thursday night. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but was postponed because of Michigan’s COVID-19 issues.

Purdue: The Boilermakers’ victory allowed them to remain just one game behind Illinois (10-2) in the Big Ten standings ahead of their game at Purdue Tuesday night.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 4 Purdue is poised to retain its ranking with its fifth consecutive victory, including Wednesday night’s victory at Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts No. 18 Illinois on Tuesday night

Michigan: At Penn State on Tuesday