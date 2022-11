(WXYZ) — Top University of Michigan athletes are heading Up North next summer for an NIL opportunity with fans.

Hunter Dickinson and U-M football players will headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in June.

Last year, JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes golfed at the Wolverine course at the resort, spending time with fans at a dinner and meet-and-greet event.

The weekend is set for June 10-11 at Grand Traverse. For ticket info click here. Learn more in the video: