Hurricanes beat Red Wings 5-2 after return from holiday break

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a season-worst three-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night in a matchup of divisional leaders.

Jackson Blake and Eric Robinson scored during the Hurricanes’ three-goal second period. Jordan Martinook, who missed the three previous games with an injury, scored his 100th career goal with an empty-netter with 1:21 to play. Brandon Bussi made 18 saves and boosted his record to 12-1-1.

Michael Rasmussen and Andrew Copp scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Red Wings. John Gibson stopped 33 shots and lost for the first time in nine December outings.

The Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes held a multi-goal lead in the third period for the fifth game in a row. But, Carolina lost the previous three games in those situations.

Robinson has scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Rasmussen scored his first goal in 13 games and the Red Wings led 1-0 through the first period despite Carolina’s 15-5 edge in shots. It marked only the 22nd first-period goal in 39 games this season for Detroit.

Blake and Robinson scored 75 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the second period. Gostisbehere added the third goal of the period.

The Red Wings converted on the game's first power-play chance when Copp scored 3:11 into the third period. Svechnikov scored with 6:51 to play.

