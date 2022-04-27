Hutchinson to the Lions? QB later? Free Press writer Dave Birkett expects 'draft full of surprises'

The Lions have three picks in the first 34 selections of the NFL Draft. What can we expect? Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett checked in from Las Vegas to say it'll be a "draft full of surprises."
He believes Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson will be Brad Holmes' pick at No. 2 overall.
WATCH BIRKETT'S CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI BELOW:
