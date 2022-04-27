Watch
Hutchinson to the Lions? QB later? Free Press writer Dave Birkett expects 'draft full of surprises'

Lions beat writer Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press checks in from Las Vegas, talking about Detroit's NFL Draft possibilities with Brad Galli.
The Lions have three picks in the first 34 selections of the NFL Draft. What can we expect? Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett checked in from Las Vegas to say it'll be a "draft full of surprises."

He believes Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson will be Brad Holmes' pick at No. 2 overall.

WATCH BIRKETT'S CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI BELOW:

