DETROIT — Troy Weaver will be swinging for the fences at the NBA Draft.

That is his outlook with the No. 5 overall pick.

The Pistons general manager was asked about drafting a safer pick vs. a higher-risk/bigger ceiling player.

"I like the long ball. I'm not bunting or trying to slap it into short-center. I'm gonna take a big swing," he said during his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. Detroit has the No. 5 overall pick.

