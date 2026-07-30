'I was so freaking out.' Si Woo Kim accidentally crosses into Canada on quest for Korean BBQ

One of the golfers playing at this week's Rocket Classic accidentally ended up in Canada — a mistake many metro Detroiters have made in the past.

On Tuesday night, Michael Kim shared a story on X that he always goes to a "solid Korean bbq restaurant" when he's in Detroit. He invited fellow golfer Si Woo Kim.

As Michael tells the story, Si Woo searched the restaurant on Google Maps and began driving there, without thinking.

"But before it’s too late, he realizes that he’s about to go across the US border into Canada! There was a restaurant under the SAME NAME closer to him in Canada," Michael Kim said in the post.

CBS Golf caught up with Si Woo on Wednesday about the incident. Si Woo said the restaurant in Windsor was only about 1.5 miles from his hotel in Downtown Detroit, so he thought that was the right one.

"I just follow the instruction, and somehow make a turn, there's like toll gate, like $9, I had to pay to go through. Why's it so expensive?" Si Woo said. "Then as soon as I get into the tunnel, 'Oh, this is Canada."

Si Woo, who is from South Korea, said that he was freaking out and because of that, he wasn't speaking English very much.

He also said the immigration officer asked if he was going to win this Sunday, and Si Woo said, "if you let me through."

Dinner plans turned into an unexpected side quest for Si Woo … 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gqH1gkFVCo — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 29, 2026