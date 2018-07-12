Ice Cube joins WXYZ Channel 7 to talk Big3 Basketball at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

Fair
Ice Cube joined WXYZ Channel 7 to talk Big3 Basketball in Detroit. Brad Galli talked with the co-CEO and co-Founder of the league.
(WXYZ) - Ice Cube is moving in at WXYZ Channel 7.
The co-founder and co-CEO of Big3 Basketball crashed our sportscast on Action News at 6 PM. He spent the morning with us, too.
Big3 is a three-on-three league featuring prominently former NBA players. Games tip off at Little Caesars Arena for the first time at 6 PM on Friday night. Tickets are available at big3.com/tickets.
Ice Cube visited with Brad Galli, Carolyn Clifford, and Dave LewAllen. Watch the video in the player above or below.
