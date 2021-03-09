Ilitch tells reporters Tigers confident they'll have fans in Comerica Park on Opening Day

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch told reporters at spring training in Lakeland, Florida that the team is preparing to welcome fans back to Comerica Park.

Under recently revised COVID-19 restrictions, the Tigers would be allowed to host 1,000 people at their stadium.

A team spokesperson told 7 Action News, "1,000 is the capacity for an outdoor venue as recently announced by the state of Michigan. So we are working through the details and working off that number as a starting point – evolving situation as you can see around the country."

Ilitch told reporters they would abide by the guidance of health experts and government officials, but that they were confident they could have the protocols in place to have fans in the stands for Opening Day.

The Detroit Tigers open the season at Comerica Park on April 1.

Tigers VP of Park Operations Chris Lawrence told reporters a couple of weeks ago that based on the protocols being used for limited fans in Lakeland, the team is confident it can safely host fans at Comerica Park once allowed to do so.

In Lakeland, tickets were sold in pods with a limit of six fans. Those pods are distanced from each other with aisle access, and tickets were also sold on the outfield berm in groups of four which had squares marked off on the lawn.

This latest order will last through April 19 but could be extended or ended early, depending on numbers from the state.