Imagine seeing you here: Davidson's Foster Loyer meets up with former team in first round

Nick Wass/AP
Davidson guard Foster Loyer (0) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament against Richmond, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Washington. Richmond won 64-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 19:03:01-04

The game between 10th-seeded Davidson and No. 7 Michigan State not only will determine the opponent for a probable second-round meeting with and Duke and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. It also gives Davidson’s Foster Loyer a chance to reconnect with some old friends.

Loyer was a Michigan State captain last year and started seven of 19 games before an injury ended his season. He played 86 games with the Spartans over three seasons but never came close to making the impact he has with Davidson.

Loyer is Wildcats’ leading scorer (16.4 ppg) and he’s shooting a team-best 44.5% on 3-pointers.

“Foster Loyer didn’t leave here in a bad way, he left here in a great way,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, “and (MSU players) — a lot of them stay in touch with him.”

