In a quick turnaround, familiarity is helpful for Lions in reunion with Packers

The Lions won a nail-biter at home on Sunday evening and just four days later, they return to Ford Field with another divisional opponent in the Green Bay Packers. It is a team they've already faced this season, and already beat, and that familiarity is helpful in a quick turnaround.

Dan Campbell opens his press conference giving credit to the #Lions defense for making the big stops when they needed to, including how the game ended with Hutch. pic.twitter.com/yXQ53WjjlB — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 20, 2023

"You have common knowledge of what they do and then when you watch the tape you want to see how much of it lines up and their personnel," said Dan Campbell. "But they have the same thing on us to. So if anything, it's probably easier on both of us."

Detroit decidedly beat Green Bay in week four 34-20 and what's the most impressive, it was on the road at Lambeau Field. With that one out of the way, the Lions have the chance to sweep the Packers on Thanksgiving and move to a perfect 3-0 in the division. As for the rest of the schedule, they have yet to play the Vikings and will still travel to Soldier Field to rematch with the Bears.

"Can't overthink it, can't under-think it," explained Campbell. "You have to have just enough wrinkles to make sure you're not a sitting duck. But yet, you don't want to do so much that you slow your own guys down and they're not able to play fast. That's kind of the balance."

The way the Lions came back from a 12-point deficit in the final four minutes of the game, proves that Detroit is a team who is able to find ways to win even when the going gets tough. But there were still plenty of areas to improve on as they take the field again, just days after their win over the Bears. Jared Goff turned the ball over three times, and Craig Reynolds fumbled the ball on a return play. But in the NFL, when wins are hard to come by, the Lions are 8-2 for the first time since 1962.

"I mean that was some of our best football we've played all year, in the last four minutes of the game," laughed Campbell.