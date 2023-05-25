Watch Now
In transfer recruiting, NFL-style personnel departments try to get out in front of the portal

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. And the process moves fast. To sift through a mountain of names, NFL-style personnel departments are using data and statistics from online analytics companies to more efficiently identify players who can help their teams. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 16:32:16-04

Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. And the process moves fast.

To sift through a mountain of names, NFL-style personnel departments are using data and statistics from online analytics companies to more efficiently identify players who can help their teams.

Information and services from companies such as SportSource Analytics, Tracking Football and The UCReport have become essential in college football's new age of free agency.

