Indianapolis Colts fans throw shade at Josh McDaniels after he backs out of coaching deal

INDIANAPOLIS -- Blindsided.

That was a word thrown around a lot Tuesday evening after the news broke that Josh McDaniels wouldn't be coming to Indianapolis after all.

But was it really such a shock?

Maybe.

Either way, Colts fans had a lot to say about Josh McDaniels after he decided against taking the Colts head coaching job..

Trust us, you don't want to spurn a Colts fan.

Check out some of their reactions below.

Josh McDaniels: Can’t get fired from a job you don’t take pic.twitter.com/oqKy8G0EsU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 7, 2018

Hey Colts, give me a few hours to put together a résumé. I don’t need a big contract, just want to bring my own staff



Off. Coordinator- @ISPPeru



Def. Coordinator - @Michael_Pruitt1



Special Teams - @IMPDnews



🏋️‍♂️ coach- @ISPAcademy



Security - (we won’t need it 😉) — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 7, 2018

I swear Josh McDaniels saw Andrew Luck throwing the Football and went like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eETLdwQLzC — John Delian (@JDrogo_728) February 7, 2018

I am glad Josh McDaniels has backed out of the Colts head coaching job. I have consistently told people when asked it to not trust fruit from the Patriots tree because it is mostly poison. — Donald Dante Lee (@Duckman0403) February 7, 2018

Unlike Josh McDaniels, we stay true to our commitments. Noblesville street crews will be out tonight once winter weather hits you can 'do your job' tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6bKWmowPhH — City Of Noblesville (@NoblesvilleIN) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels seen leaving Indianapolis Colts HQ this afternoon. #Colts pic.twitter.com/VjXi3aduuK — C.Ross 🇺🇸 (@C_Ross22_) February 7, 2018

Guess he couldn't wear his seat belt or follow traffic laws, nor keeps his word like Hoosiers do. Glad he didn't put on any @colts gear. https://t.co/aErQno19Sc — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) February 7, 2018

#JoshMcDaniels has missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime to coach @Colts — melissa heidelberger (@melissaheidelb1) February 7, 2018

Colts New Banner for Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/KzQQxDojdM — 🖤🎡🎶🎧 💔RK ♠️♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels proving that what they say is true. there is NO honor among thieves — Debbie N (@wuzguest) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels Colts head coach 2018-2018 — Jason Kinslow (@kinslow_slice) February 7, 2018

I’ll go to my grave saying Bill Belichick sent Josh McDaniels to sabotage the Broncos. He ran their QB and WR out of town, got off to a 6-0 start just to tease us, then had his own little spygate episode to take pressure off his old boss. He was just a spy https://t.co/c1Zsbrlp6n — Jonathon Kamuf (@JonathonKamuf) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels walking into Colts HQ pic.twitter.com/SNGFyHiiAz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels just did the same thing Bill Belicheck did to the Jets in the 80s😂😂you learn from the best👀👀#Patriots — Matt Jones (@Jonesmatt15_) February 7, 2018

It looks bad to me that Josh McDaniels backs out of coaching the Colts citing not wanting to move his family, yet apparently cared a lot less about his assistants already leaving their jobs and moving their families to coach with him in Indianapolis. I hope that’s not true. — Douglas Hargett (@douglashargett) February 7, 2018

If Josh McDaniels is willing to back out of a contract agreement, I don’t want him coaching my team. Move on, find someone with better character who will be a good coach for the Colts. — Rhett Coblentz (@rhett_cob) February 7, 2018