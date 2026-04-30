Indoor golf league TGL unveils logo for Motor City Golf Club – debuting in 2027

(WXYZ) — Motor City Golf Club – the Detroit-themed team that is joining the indoor golf league TGL in 2027 – officially unveiled its logo on Thursday.

The ownership group for the team is led by Middle West Partners, which includes Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher. Sheila Ford Hamp, the principal owner of the Detroit Lions and her husband, Steve, are co-owners of Motor City Golf Club.

According to the league, Detroit's identity as Motor City inspired the team name and logo, and also includes nods to motor racing and golf culture in the city.

"Motor City Golf Club pays homage to our illustrious automotive heritage & makes clear our intent to authentically represent the pride, toughness, & excellence that define Detroit. Golf in Michigan is a storied & resilient passion, waiting through cold winters to play come spring. MCGC brings this heritage of grit, speed & performance on a new stage," a statement on the team website reads.

“We wanted the brand to feel like its home city while honoring Detroit’s pride, culture of design and innovation. We also aimed to establish an identity and team colors that stand proudly alongside Detroit’s celebrated sports logos," Michael Hamp said in a statement.

“Detroit is one of America’s great sports cities, and Motor City Golf Club brings a level of passion and pride that will elevate the entire TGL experience,” TMRW Sports CMO Peter Jung added in a statement.

The league, founded by TMRW Sports, currently has six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. All teams play out of the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

In 2024 year, former Rocket Classic tournament director Jason Langwell left the tournament to join TMRW Sports as their chief revenue officer.