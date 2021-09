ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Inside the Huddle with Jim Harbaugh: each week Michigan's head coach joins WXYZ sports director Brad Galli for a conversation about the previous week's game, and what's to come.

This week, Harbaugh talked about Michigan losing Ronnie Bell, establishing a solid rushing attack against Western Michigan, and how Washington's loss to Montana is "irrelevant" to Harbaugh's preparations.

