Watch
Sports

Actions

INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeanna Trotman
Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft, specifically how he thinks he fits in the brand of the Detroit Lions.<br/>
Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft
Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:18:25-04

Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft, specifically how he thinks he fits in the brand of the Detroit Lions.

"With Dan Campbell and the culture that he has got, with that Midwest grit that I talk about a lot. You have to have that to be successful in Detroit. I definitely fit that brand."

Hutchinson said it would be beneficial to be drafted by the Lions, to make the transition from college football to the NFL a lot easier. Hutchinson is a graduate of Divine Child High School and the University of Michigan. He said his parents, sisters, and friends are a big part of his support system.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!