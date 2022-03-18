INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of NFL Draft, specifically how he thinks he fits in the brand of the Detroit Lions.

Aidan Hutchinson @aidanhutch97 said it'd be cool to stay close to home if he were drafted by the @Lions.



"W/ Dan Campbell & the culture that he's got, w/ that Midwest grit that I talk about a lot. You have to have that to be successful in Detroit. I definitely fit that brand." pic.twitter.com/3T951ye4Tm — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 18, 2022

Hutchinson said it would be beneficial to be drafted by the Lions, to make the transition from college football to the NFL a lot easier. Hutchinson is a graduate of Divine Child High School and the University of Michigan. He said his parents, sisters, and friends are a big part of his support system.