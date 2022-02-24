Watch
Sports

Actions

INTERVIEW: Alex Nedeljkovic feels at home with the Detroit Red Wings, proving Yzerman right

items.[0].videoTitle
Alex Nedeljkovic feels at home with Red Wings: one-on-one with Brad Galli
Alex Nedeljkovic interview with Brad Galli
Alex Nedeljkovic Brad Galli
Posted at 9:32 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 21:32:56-05

WATCH: Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic talks to WXYZ's Brad Galli about feeling at home with Detroit, and living near family and friends. The netminder is proving Steve Yzerman right after the trade with the Hurricanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!