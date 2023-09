DETROIT — Rip Hamilton said joining the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame helps him prove to his kids that he's *actually* a hoops legend.

The Pistons great joined the Hall in the newest induction class on Thursday at Motor City Casino's Soundboard.

He told Brad Galli the Pistons "Best Five Alive" champs still have a group text. Hamilton recalled the "PhD in playing the two guard" from his "great friend" Michael Jordan