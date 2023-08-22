ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell talked with Brad Galli about the Lions taking the Next Step, how his wife and daughter keep him in check, and why being himself is a key to leading an NFL team — caffeine and workout habits included.
Interview: Dan Campbell welcomes big expectations for Lions in 2023, how family keeps him humble
Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 17:45:30-04
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell talked with Brad Galli about the Lions taking the Next Step, how his wife and daughter keep him in check, and why being himself is a key to leading an NFL team — caffeine and workout habits included.
