Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Interview: Dan Campbell welcomes big expectations for Lions in 2023, how family keeps him humble

Dan Campbell talked with Brad Galli about the Lions taking the Next Step, how his wife and daughter keep him in check, and why being himself is a key to leading an NFL team — caffeine and workout habits included.
Dan Campbell Brad Galli
Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 17:45:30-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell talked with Brad Galli about the Lions taking the Next Step, how his wife and daughter keep him in check, and why being himself is a key to leading an NFL team — caffeine and workout habits included.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV