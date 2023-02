DETROIT — Dylan Larkin had five good reasons to be named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game, but the Red Wings captain said a brotherly battle kept him from protesting the award.

Matthew Tkachuk won the honor, which came with a Honda truck. Larkin said Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were arguing about the car, and where it was ultimately heading.

Larkin looked back on the All-Star weekend, where he felt he showed he belonged, and how he finally met Wayne Gretzky.

