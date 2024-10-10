INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin proud of the buzz Red Wings created last season, but craves playoff hockey in Detroit

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin didn't take long to admit it when asked the question. How long did the pain of missing the playoffs linger?

"It lingered for a while. It was hard to watch the first round of the playoffs. I didn't tune in too much. It was a good couple weeks, or months. Two months... the whole summer," he said.

Once he got through the pain, the Red Wings captain said he enjoyed looking back at the 2023-24 memories. Larkin smiled and said he watched Lucas Raymond's goal about 500 times in the summer.

Sitting down with WXYZ as he embarks on his 10th season with the Red Wings, Larkin looked at the excitement the Wings created and how they hope to take that step back into the postseason.

"I believe there's expectations now, and that's a good thing," he said.

Watch the full interview in the player above