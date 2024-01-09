INTERVIEW: Jack & Jackie Harbaugh share excitement in Jim and Michigan’s national championship

Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, the parents of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, celebrated Michigan's national championship on the field in Houston on Monday night.

Jackie said they sat in the seats they sit in for every single Michigan home game.

"There was a time, at about the middle of the third quarter, where we looked at each other, not a word was spoken, but the wavelength was going, 'maybe this is the moment,' but we stayed in the same seats," Jack said.

"This time, we stayed, because that's how we were throughout the season," Jackie said.

Brad Galli then asked what was more nervewracking – watching Jim and John Harbaugh coach against each other in the Super Bowl, or Jim coaching the national championship.

Jackie said "every game, every game. It doesn't matter."

Jack said with both of them in the Super Bowl, the realization was that one was going to win and one was going to lose.