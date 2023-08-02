INTERVIEW: Jeanna Trotman one-on-one with Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. spent 2016-2020 in Detroit, before leaving to play in Jacksonville for two seasons. The last time he was with the Lions, it was the Matt Patricia regime, but in his return, things are looking a lot different under Dan Campbell. But Marvin Jones Jr. says its a vibe that he loves.
The last time Marvin Jones Jr. was in Detroit, it was the Matt Patricia regime. He says things are a lot different this time around under Dan Campbell- "a different feel, different swag, different mentality" but it's a mentality that he loves.— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 2, 2023
He's happy to be back. pic.twitter.com/Nf8WYkIcgV
What Jameson Williams does and does not do has been talked about all training camp.— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 2, 2023
Here's Marvin Jones Jr's thoughts on Jameson: "Somebody who is that explosive, can change the game like that... those are the guys we need and he certainly has it. He's working on it." pic.twitter.com/AEPbbV44xw