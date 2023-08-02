Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Jeanna Trotman one-on-one with Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. returns to Detroit
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 15:31:50-04

Marvin Jones Jr. spent 2016-2020 in Detroit, before leaving to play in Jacksonville for two seasons. The last time he was with the Lions, it was the Matt Patricia regime, but in his return, things are looking a lot different under Dan Campbell. But Marvin Jones Jr. says its a vibe that he loves.

