Interview: Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan 'scary good,' working to make that last all year

Jim Harbaugh Brad Galli
Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 15:01:30-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh believes his Michigan team is "scary good," but jokingly kicked Brad Galli in the shins for saying it too loudly.

Harbaugh claims the law of averages says that success won't last forever, and the Wolverines are working to make that success last as long they can.

Michigan's head coach discussed Roman Wilson's incredible touchdown catch, JJ McCarthy's superb playmaking ability, and the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. He also looked ahead to the primetime matchup with Minnesota.

