INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh on 'defining moments' Michigan needs to make it to 'promised land' this year

Ramon Rosario
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 10, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh was proud of Michigan's second half performance against Indiana, saying the Wolverines need 'defining moments' like that to make it to the 'promised land' this year.

In his one-on-one conversation previewing the top-10 matchup with Penn State, Harbaugh said there were humbling notes of needed improvement over the Hoosiers, and JJ McCarthy continues to remind him of a young Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan plans to name its stadium tunnel for Lloyd Carr on Saturday. Harbaugh described the excitement he has for that honor, and updated the status of Mike Hart after the running backs coach spent Saturday night in an Indiana hospital.

