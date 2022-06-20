Watch
Sports

Actions

INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy 'loyal' to Michigan, lessons from CFP loss 'honestly the best thing for us'

JJ McCarthy Michigan
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks to the locker room after the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
JJ McCarthy Michigan
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 17:00:23-04

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy spent the weekend at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, headlining the Wolverine Weekend for golf, meet-and-greet, and dinner.

An NIL opportunity for McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes, the golf outing featured hundreds of Michigan alumni and fans paying to spend time with the players.

McCarthy talked about his desire to stay at Michigan, his loyalty to the program, and why he believes the lessons from the College Football Playoff loss are the 'best thing for us.'

Bouncing back from a shoulder injury in the spring, McCarthy said he's weeks away from getting back to where he wants to be on the field.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!