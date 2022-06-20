INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy 'loyal' to Michigan, lessons from CFP loss 'honestly the best thing for us'

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy spent the weekend at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, headlining the Wolverine Weekend for golf, meet-and-greet, and dinner.

An NIL opportunity for McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes, the golf outing featured hundreds of Michigan alumni and fans paying to spend time with the players.

McCarthy talked about his desire to stay at Michigan, his loyalty to the program, and why he believes the lessons from the College Football Playoff loss are the 'best thing for us.'

Bouncing back from a shoulder injury in the spring, McCarthy said he's weeks away from getting back to where he wants to be on the field.