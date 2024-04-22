EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jonathan Smith is working to lead Michigan State football back to being a Big Ten power. The new Spartans head coach talked with Brad Galli about his first months on the job, QB Aidan Chiles, and meeting his childhood hero Magic Johnson.
INTERVIEW: Jonathan Smith optimistic, 'not very patient' in leading Michigan State football's turnaround
Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 19:11:11-04
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jonathan Smith is working to lead Michigan State football back to being a Big Ten power. The new Spartans head coach talked with Brad Galli about his first months on the job, QB Aidan Chiles, and meeting his childhood hero Magic Johnson.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.