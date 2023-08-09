INTERVIEW: Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs sharpened his football mind by... playing Madden!?

When Jahmyr Gibbs met with the Lions in pre-draft visits, the team and the eventual first round pick discussed his mind as his greatest asset.

That says a lot, considering how fast and athletic the running back is.

It turns out, Gibbs sharpened his football mind by playing video games. He told Brad Galli it was years of playing Madden that helped prepare him to face the best defenses in college and the NFL.

Gibbs talked with WXYZ about his first weeks in training camp, his fit in Detroit's offense, and how the Ford Field crowd wowed him at WWE SummerSlam.

